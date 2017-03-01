$10,000.00 NEEDED TO BURY COMRADE JOSEPH SHERMAN

The late Joseph Sherman’s body is still at mortuary in Washington DC waiting for burial. Who is responsible? Is the burden on Ambassador Bockarie Stevens alone? Where is the APC and where are the journalists worldwide? The late man was a pro-APC journalist and has contributed immensely in the propaganda machinery of the 2007 elections. Can his funeral service be neglected by our respectable community worldwide?

For many of you who did not know about the passing away of APC journalist, Joseph Sherman, his body is in Washington DC funeral home waiting for burial. The estimated amount is Ten Thousand Dollars ($10,000). The Embassy is requesting your financial contribution to ensure that our comrade is been buried. Please contact the Embassy or Ambassador Bockarie Stevens for your help. This is a responsibility of all APC fans worldwide.

The news of the death of Joseph Sherman was published by comrade Gibril Koroma of Patriotic Vanguard and Hon. Kabs Kanu of Cocorioko.

Remember that it just Josephe Sherman’s turn. Yours is in the corner, may tomorrow. Please call now to make your contribution. Call Ambassador Stevens for whatever help you have. The APC-USA is working on modalities to subscribe. How about you in UK, Europe and all other journalist worldwide:

Pa Sanpha Sesay

The Texas Chief

APC Texas Chief PRO