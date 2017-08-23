South Korean Government announces $ 300, 000 relief assistance to Sierra Leone

Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone

SOUTH KOREAN GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES $300,000 HUMANITARIAN RELIEF ASSISTANCE TO SIERRA LEONE IN THE WAKE OF THE RECENT MUDSLIDE AND FLOODING DISASTER.

The Government of the Republic of Korea, has announced its intention to join the international community’s efforts to support Sierra Leone in the wake of the mudslide disaster of the 14th August 2017, by providing $300,000 (Three hundred thousand United States Dollars’) worth of humanitarian assistance as soon as possible.

H.E. Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley

In a telephone call to Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Michael Golley, on Saturday 19th August 2017, the Director-General of the Development Cooperation Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, Jeong Jin-Kyu, informed Ambassador Golley of South Korea’s deepest condolences and sympathy to the Government and people of Sierra Leone.

Mr Jeong added that the thoughts and prayers of the people of South Korea were with the people of Sierra Leone, and expressed the hope that those injured in the disaster would make a speedy recovery.

The Director-General also informed the Ambassador, that the Korean Government was currently addressing the delivery channels for the submission of the announced humanitarian assistance together with their international relief partners, assuring the Ambassador that this exercise would be concluded as quickly as possible to ensure swift delivery of assistance to the victims of the tragedy.

His Excellency Ambassador Omrie Golley expressed his sincere gratitude on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone, for the humanitarian gesture and compassion shown by the Government and people of South Korea, adding the people of Sierra Leone were a resilient people, with a strong determination to recover from this tragedy and move forward.

