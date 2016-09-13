Anti -CORRUPTION COMMISSION

CATHEDRAL HOUSE

3 GLOUCESTER STREET

FREETOWN

SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA

TEL: 232-22 221468

FAX: 232-22 221900

9th September 2016

PRESS RELEASE

ACC INTERCEPTS IVECO TRUCK LOADED WITH FISH

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in collaboration with the Sierra Leone Police (SLP), the Office of National Security (ONS) and the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, on Thursday 8th September 2016, intercepted and impounded a truck with registration No. RC-3341-AB at the Gbalamuya checkpoint in the Kambia District. The impounded IVECO truck contains five hundred and twenty seven (527) cartoons of assorted frozen fish which was en-route to the Republic of Guinea illicitly.

Given the current scarcity of fish in the Sierra Leone market, the Government of Sierra Leone placed a moratorium on the export of fish. It is against this background that the ACC and its partners heightened vigilance which led to the interception of the truck.

It is also believed that the owners of the consignment made false declarations to the Customs post at the Sierra Leone/Guinean border. The truck also had no health certificate, and export permits from the Ministries of Fisheries and Trade and Industry.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Ibrahim Sorie Kamara is in custody assisting the Commission with the investigation. Further updates on development will be made to the public in due course.

The public is hereby reassured of the Commission’s undeterred determination to rid the country of corruption.

PATRICK SANDI

DEPUTY DIRECTOR, PUBLIC EDUCATION AND OUTREACH