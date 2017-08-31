Accusations fly as fire burns Kamarainba’s party office

Fire burnt down the headquarters of Sierra Leone’s opposition party, the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP) on Tuesday morning .

ADP leader, Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray, said that the fire was caused by a petrol bomb which was thrown into their offices early in the morning.

Fire fighters managed to put out the fire, which started from the top floor of the building. The ADP leader said that property worth millions of Leones and valuable party documents were destroyed. The police are working to arrest those behind the incident.

Courtesy Airtel

_____________________

Soon, supporters of the opposition , anti-government social media commentators and government supporters were on each others’ throats as they started flinging accusations, in a country where nothing happens by accident and somebody, especially the President and the government. always takes blame for everything. Some social media commentators immediately accused the ruling All People’s Congress ( APC ) of deliberately burning down the office in reprisals for Kamarainba’s verbal attacks on the government.

Idrissa Conteh ( Atomic Pen ) wrote : “Kamaraimba has been a victim of endless attacks, arrests and persecutions at the hands of the APC administration and their supporters.The ADP leader has been very outspoken about the recent natural calamities in Freetown that have claimed over 1000 lives…..” He went on to say : “Opposition and civlised politics have been killed in Sierra Leone. The SLPP died long ago and one wonders what a ghost can do in a political race. All the pressure groups exist only in name. You have to be APC “paopa” for you to have a breathing space.”

Somebody agreed with him :

While those against the government lamented what they believed that the ADP office was deliberately burnt down, many Sierra Leoneans questioned such a hasty conclusion without first verifying the facts. One contributor even accused Idrissa Conteh’s article of being myopic and mono focal.

As seen above, some Sierra Leoneans doubted the story very much and Editaye Temple said his investigative journalism proved that the fire was in fact self-inflicted.

READ BELOW :