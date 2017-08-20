Addis Ababa Mission Announcement to the Sierra Leonean Community

Dear Brothers and Sisters!

The Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in Addis Ababa presents its compliments to its Sierra Leonean compatriots in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Eastern region of Africa including accredited countries within its jurisdiction and has the honour to convey with sadness that during the early hours of Monday 14th August, 2017 there was a heavy down pour of torrential rain that caused a disastrous and unprecedented mudslide in the outskirts of the capital city of Freetown that has left over 300 dead and leaving millions of Leones worth of properties destroyed.

Owing to the magnitude and tragic nature of the flood disaster in the affected areas, the Embassy is soliciting support in areas of shelter, medicines, clothing, food items and or cash to help our needy compatriots back home.

For any assistance either in the form of cash donations, medicines or items mentioned above, the following information can be of use:

BANK Account No.1000016991318-Commercial Bank of Ethiopia [International Banking Division]

Email: salonembadd@yahoo.co.uk

Contact mobile#: +251 939 940 481

Contact person: Ibrahim V. Kondoh, Minister Counsellor/Head of Chancery

Mobile: +251 939 940 481

ibrahimvkondoh@yahoo.com

Also, kindly be informed that the Embassy opened a Book of Condolence for signing, beginning Wednesday 15th through Friday 18th August, 2017.

As we collectively continue to mourn our fallen victims of the flood disaster, the Embassy wishes to assure the general Sierra Leonean Community in Addis Ababa and beyond the assurances of its highest esteem.

Addis Ababa, 16th August, 2017.