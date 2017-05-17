African media coverage of the C-10 Summit in Malabo

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today that the C10 Summit will be preceded by a Ministerial and Ambassadorial segment starting today.

Mr. Kalaba said the C10 Summit will map out strategies to further expand and intensify advancement of the African common position in the UN Security Council as agreed by the AU Ministerial meeting held in Swaziland in March, 2005.

The Committee of Ten comprises of Algeria, Libya, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Namibia and Zambia.

“President Lungu will be part of the C-10 members that will inter-alia hold consultative meetings to analyse recent developments on the reform of the UN Security Council, including the on-going inter-governmental negotiations process taking place at the UN Headquarters,” he said.

And Mr Kalaba says the summit will map out strategies to further expand and intensify advancement of the African common position agreed by the AU Ministers’ Meeting in Ezulwini, Swaziland, in March 2005, and adopted by the summit in Sirte, Libya, in July of the same year.

Mr Kalaba said the common position underscores Africa’s goal to be fully represented in all decision-making organs of the UN, including in Security Council.

He said that a joint preparatory meeting of C-10 ministers of Foreign Affairs and permanent representatives from New York and Addis Ababa will meet from 14 to 16 May 2017.

“The meeting will take stock of the progress made on the reforms so far by both the C-10 and Inter-Governmental negotiations process, and will also provide a platform for members to share perspectives on ways to further advance the mandate of the C-10 in protecting and canvassing Africa’s interests in the reforms of the council,” he said.

Mr Kalaba said Zambia and Namibia are regional representatives, and that the importance of the meeting is to ensure that Africa takes its rightful position within the decision-making process.

And Mr Kalaba said Zambia will, in consistent fashion and solidarity of the common African position, support the host coordinator of the C-10 and Equatorial Guinea President Obiang Mbasogo in enhancing the C-10 mandate.

ZANIS reports that President Lungu later shared light moments with the host President and President Ernest Koroma of Sierra Leone who is AU coordinator for the Committe of 10 and had arrived earlier.

President Mbasogo is this evening expected to host a state banquet for the Heads of State and government representatives attending the C10 summit.

Earlier Foreign Affairs Ministers proposed to urge the Heads of State to reinvigorate Africa’s push for permanent representation in the U.N. Security Council.

At the last C10 summit in Windhoek, Namibia African leaders called for aggressive efforts to attain UN security council reforms.

