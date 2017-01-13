Ambassador Koroma attends retreat in Qatar

The Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Amadu Koroma, is in Qatar to attend a retreat on the UN Security Council Reform.

The Government of Qatar invited ambassadors or their representatives for the retreat which the government is sponsoring.

The retreat, which will be held tomorrow Saturday January 14 and Sunday January 15, will entail discussions about how to move the reform process forward.

The schedule for tomorrow’s first session will include :

Opening Session Overall Moderator: Prof. Edward Luck, Columbia University

Speakers: ● H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim AlThani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar ● H.E. Mr. Peter Thomson, President of the 71st General Assembly Session Co-Chairs of intergovernmental Negotiations: H.E. Mr. Mohammed Khaled Khiari, Permanent Representative of Tunisia to the UN ● H.E. Mr. Ion Jinga, Permanent Representative of Romania to the UN.

Sunday’s meeting will include interactive sessions after Reflections on the 69th and 70th IGN sessions Introduction by the moderator and Statement by Chairs of 69th and 70th sessions of the United Nations General Assembly.

Participants at the retreat will later in the night be treated to a dinner hosted under the auspices of H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar at IDAM, Museum of Islamic Art.