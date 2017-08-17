Ambassador Sorie opens Book of Condolence

Sierra Leone’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and Head of Mission to the European Union, Hon. Ibrahim Sorie on Wednesday, 16th August, officially opened and signed the Book of Condolence in memory of the hundreds of lives of Sierra Leoneans who perished in the mudslides and floods disaster that hit parts of the Western Area on Monday, 14th August, 2017.

“On behalf of the Sierra Leone Embassy in Belgium and Mission to the European Union, we join the entire Sierra Leonean population in mourning the tragic deaths of our compatriots from the mudslides resulting from the unprecedented torrential rainfall on Monday, 14th August, 2017. May their souls rest in perfect peace”, Ambassador Sorie wrote in his message.



Joining the Ambassador in the signing of the Condolence Book, the Mission’s Head of Chancery, Mrs Florence Nyawa Bangali, in her message stated, “I wish to join my Ambassador to join the entire Sierra Leone population in mourning the tragic loss of lives and property during the flooding and mudslides that took place in Freetown. May the souls of the faithfully departed rest in peace”.



The Minister Counsellor at the Embassy, Witson Yankuba stated in his tribute, “It is with heavy heart we grief the loss of our loved ones back home in Sierra Leone. May their souls and the souls of the faithfully departed rest in perfect peace”.



The Confidential Secretary to the Ambassador, Madam Haja Isatu Daramy wrote in her tribute, “I am sending this message of condolence on behalf of my family and on my own behalf to the government and people of Sierra Leone and the relatives and friends of the departed souls in particular. It is with deep sorrow that we join the entire nation in mourning for our lost ones. We pray that the good Lord receive them in heaven and may their souls rest in perfect peace”.



The President of the African Women’s League in Belgium, Madam Regina Mukondola wrote, “It is with heavy heart that I extend my deepest sympathy to the government and people of the Republic of Sierra Leone. Please accept my sincere condolences on behalf of the League and may our Lord bless and comfort you during this time of grief”.



The Book of Condolence will remain opened until Tuesday, 22nd August, 2017.