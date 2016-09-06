Ambassador Sumah receives first-of -its-kind welcome for a UN Permanent Representative

By KABS KANU :

Ambassador Adekalie Foday Sumah, the new Permanent Representative to the United Nations, yesterday received the warmest and the most enthusiastic welcome ever accorded the holder of this distinguished office from Sierra Leone by citizens of his country .

A big welcome awaited Ambassador Sumah. Apart from representatives from the diplomatic staff from the Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the UN, supporters of the ruling All People’s Congress ( APC ) from New York and New Jersey also stormed the JFK International Airport to receive the Ambassador who was arriving for the first time to take up his appointment.

AMBASSADOR SUMAH ( THIRD FROM RIGHT ) WITH SOME OF THE NEW JERSEY DELEGATION MEMBERS AND AMBASSADOR KOROMA ( FIRST FROM LEFT )

A SIGN OF THINGS TO COME : AMBASSADOR SUMAH ( LEFT ) AND HOC ALHUSINE SESAY ENJOYING AN ANIMATED CONVERSATION AT THE AIRPORT : THEY HAVE WORKED TOGETHER BEFORE IN GUINEA AND WILL WORK COOPERATIVELY IN NEW YORK FOR THE BETTERMENT OF THE MISSION AND THE NATION.

Ambassador Sumah was visibly moved by the scale, candor and enthusiasm of the welcoming party and the Minister Plenipotentiary / Head of Chancery , Mr. Alhusine Sesay said later that the new PR told him that he was fascinated by the reception and stated that he felt very much at home as a result of the kind of welcome he received . Mr. Sesay extends thanks and appreciation to the delegations that turned up yesterday to welcome the PR.

What was most impressive was not really the size of the welcoming party, but the enthusiastic, convivial , fraternal and radiant atmosphere that permeated the whole occasion .

Mr. Victor Simbo, the Vice-President of the APC -New York Chapter, said he had lived very long in New York and this was the first time a permanent representative from Sierra Leone was being given such a huge and lively welcome by his compatriots . He and Minister Plenipotentiary Kabs Kanu vowed to bring the new PR to the society and predicted that the doors of the Mission are about to be widely opened to Sierra Leoneans more than it has ever been done. The new PR himself promised to interface with all Sierra Leoneans, regardless of their party affiliations or otherwise.

AMBASSADOR SUMAH ( THIRD FROM LEFT ) WITH A MIXTURE OF THE DELEGATION FROM NEW JERSEY AND NEW YORK. ALSO IN THE PHOTO ARE AMBASSADOR KOROMA ( SECOND FROM RIGHT ) AND MR. SHERIFF ( SECOND FROM LEFT )

ANOTHER SIGN OF THINGS TO COME : AMBASSADOR SUMAH WARMLY EMBRACES THE DPR AMADU KOROMA

A GROUP PHOTO OF THE NEW AMBASSADOR AND THE WELCOMING PARTY

HOC SESAY POSES WITH THE TEAM FROM NEW JERSEY

MINISTER KANU WELCOMING AMBASSADOR SUMAH ON BEHALF OF NEW JERSEY

The Minister Plenipotentiary and Coordinator of the African Union Committee of 10, Leeroy Wilfred Kabs-Kanu, who worked with Mr. Sesay and Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Amadu Koroma to organize the sumptuous welcoming program for Ambassador Sumah, led a delegation from New Jersey that consisted of the Vice-President of the APC-NJ Chapter Ibrahim Coulson Mansaray, Deputy Women’s Leader, Madam Khadija Nabie and top member Haja Khadi Sillah .

NEW YORK AND NEW JERSEY DELEGATIONS POSE HERE

The New York delegation was led by its President, Mr. Samuel S. Turay; former President and now Adviser and ex-officio member , Mr. Sam Gbalo Koroma ; the Vice-President, Mr. Victor Simbo; Treasurer Mr. Bernard Oseh Brown ; Financial Secretary Abu Sorsoh Conteh; the Public Relations Officer Mr. Osman Kamara Mr. Sidikie Koroma and Mr. Dennis Kabatto.

The diplomatic staff was made up of the Deputy Permanent Representative for Political Affairs, Ambassador Amadu Koroma, HOC Mr .Alhusine Sesay , Minister Kabs-Kanu and Counselor Victor Abdulai Sheriff.

ANOTHER SIGN OF THINGS TO COME : THE NEW PR, THE HOC AND MINISTER PLENIPOTENTIARY

THE NEW PR MEETING THE NEW YORK TEAM

In an interview with COCORIOKO TV, Mr. Sumah said he was very excited by the reception he has received . He stated that the kind of welcome he was given made him feel at home and will no doubt give him extra motivation to work with the Sierra Leone community during his tenure here. The Ambassador thanked everyone for the warm welcome and described two types of diplomats—those officially appointed to the position like the diplomatic staff and stakeholders like members of political party. He stressed the importance of both groups and promised to work equally with them to help President Koroma and Government achieve their goals .

Mr. Sumah , who impressed the welcoming party with his eloquence and effusive spirit , also stressed the importance of team work, which he said was the spur that helped a leader to be on top of things. He said he will work with everybody and tap on their cooperation to help him succeed in his assignment.

Mr. Sumah also answered questions on the UN Security Council Reform and hailed the commanding role being played by President Ernest Koroma , whom he described as “The Master Diplomat” , in striving to ensure that Africa is represented in the Permanent Category and also given adequate representation in the Non-Permanent Category .

Ambassador Sumah dedicated his appointment to the Diaspora because he belongs to the diaspora community from Britain.