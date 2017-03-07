An inimitable Pan -Africanist goes to rest

The Publisher of COCORIOKO, Rev. Leeroy Wilfred Kabs-Kanu, and his board wish to extend their deepest condolence to Mrs. Sylvia J. Blyden , the mother of our colleague journalist and Sierra Leone’s Minister of Social Welfare and Gender Affairs, Dr. Sylvia O. Blyden , the minister herself and to all members of the family for the death of their beloved husband, father and brother and a national icon , Mr. Edward Babatunde Byden, who was laid to rest in Freetown on Sunday.

His legacy as a celebrated pan-africanist and community leader and organizer will not be forgotten by our nation. He touched lives that will forever remember his sacrifices to make our world a better place.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.