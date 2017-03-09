APC removes Ibrahim Bundu and Pepito

By Clarence Cole from Freetown :

To avoid conflict of interest, APC NAC has RELIEVED Hon. Ibrahim Bundu and Ambassador Alimamy petito Koroma As Constituency Chairmen for Port Loko and Kambia district Respectively. Furthermore Ambassador Alimamy Petito Koroma has been Removed from the National Advisory Committee with immediate effect. Both of them were replaced by deputies. Hon Binneh Bangura of Port Loko and Mr. Sankoh of Kambia.

ALIMAMY PEPITO KOROMA

The Deputy Minister of Information, Cornelius Devreaux , has said in Freetown that Hon Dr. Alpha Kanu will not be removed as PRO of the APC PARTY, because he is not a member of the National Advisory Committee (NAC ). He added that Ambassador Alimamy Petito Koroma was removed because he was a member of the National Advisory Committee (NAC) which is the highest decision making body. You cannot be a referee and player at the same time.

CORNELIUS DEVEREAUX