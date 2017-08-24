APC SUSPENDS CONVENTION AND ALL POLITICAL ACTIVITIES

PRESS STATEMENT
FROM THE APC.

 

AS OUR COUNTRY CONTINUES TO MOURN THE LOSS OF OVER 474 CONFIRMED DEAD AND AN UNDISCLOSED NUMBER OF OUR COMPATRIOTS STILL BURIED UNDER THE GROUND, THE APC HAS SUSPENDED ALL CONVENTIONS AND POLITICAL ACTIVITIES UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. WE COUNT ON OUR MEMBERSHIP TO SHOW UNDERSTANDING AND TO FULLY SUPPORT GOVERNMENT’S RECOVERY AND REHABILITATION EFFORTS.
LONG LIVE SIERRA LEONE ! LONG LIVE THE APC !

SIGNED:-
AMB. DR ALHAJI OSMAN FODAY YANSANEH ,
NATIONAL SECRETARY GENERAL APC

