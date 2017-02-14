AT LAST GBERE BRIDGE TO BE REPLACED…*Pres. Koroma’s Development Strides Continue*

*By Ranger*

Being the development-oriented leader that he is, President Koroma continues to expatiate in his infrastructural drives all across the country.

The latest of his developmental drives is at the Gbere Bridge. Travelers, visitors and commuters to this area can witness firsthand the construction of a new bridge going up alongside the old bridge.

According to the engineers, the new bridge would not only be safer, but it would be wider and modern than its predecessor.

Indeed, all across Sierra Leone from Freetown to Kailahun and up to Kono, President Koroma has ensured that he initiates all manner of development projects including new hospitals, roads, schools, universities, agricultural schools and a host of other development projects all aimed at putting Sierra Leone on equal or better footing as its neighbors in order to make the country more competitive and attractive to potential investors.

Another area President Koroma has demonstrated his vision and tenacity is in the energy sector. Being the business man that he is he recognizes the important role uninterrupted energy supply plays in the growth of any country’s economy. It is no secret that since his coming to power in 2007, the energy supply situation has significantly improved and there is less and less blackout these days – thanks to a visionary, President Ernest Bai Koroma.

Against this background, it is also worth mentioning the fact that with President Ernest Bai Koroma the country has also seen major development in the creation of public facilities and he has strengthened public institutions which have a bearing on good governance. The ACC and other public institutions are independent and there has been little or no political interference in the work of public entities such as this.

President Koroma has worked for this country so well that international organizations are commending him for a job well done and some have even presented several awards to him. President Koroma has also put Sierra Leone on the international diplomacy map by his leadership roles at the AU, UN and other international bodies.

President Koroma is therefore encouraged by all right-thinking Sierra Leoneans to keep the fire burning Sir!

*The Times SL Newspaper*