Aviation Minister Balogun Koroma reappointed Elections Coordinator for APC

APC PARTY HEADQUARTERS
PRESS RELEASE

WEDNESDAY 2nd March , 2017

The APC National Secretary General of the All Peoples Congress party , Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh wishes to inform the general public that it has pleased His Excellency President Ernest Bai Koroma , Chairman and Leader of the APC to reappoint Mr. Leonard Balogun Koroma , Minister of Transport and Aviation as APC Elections Coordinator for the 2018 general elections and Hon. Claude Kamanda as APC Deputy Elections Coordinator .
Signed :

Ambassador Osman Foday Yansaneh

