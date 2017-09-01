Botswana donates 100,000 USD to Sierra Leone

In response to the appeal made by the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Sierra Leone in Ethiopia to all African Member States as well as to the international partners, supported by the African Union Commission following the devastating flood and mudslides that claimed the lives of hundreds of people, the Government of the Republic of Botswana has donated the sum of 100,000 United States Dollars (USD) to assist the Government of Sierra Leone deal with the catastrophic disaster. The donation was made through the Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

Her Excellency Madam Molefe (L) and– Ambassador Keh Kamara

Making the symbolic presentation to Ambassador Osman Keh Kamara, Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the African Union as par the attached pictures, Her Excellency Madam Mamosadinyana Molefe, Ambassador of Botswana to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on Tuesday 29th August, 2017 informed that a cheque of 100,000 USD has been formally presented to the Sierra Leone Permanent Mission to the United Nations for onward transmission to Freetown. Her Excellency Molefe added that this was to avoid the long process involved in transferring money from Addis Ababa to Freetown. The official Note received from the Embassy of Botswana in respect of the above donation has been transmitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Ambassador Keh Kamara thanking the– Ambassador of Botswana

Ambassador Keh Kamara on behalf of His Excellency Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone expressed gratitude to the Government and People of the Republic of Botswana for the kind and timely gesture.

Abdul Karim Korom

Information Attaché

Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone

Addis Ababa