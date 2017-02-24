BUILDING ON THE FOUNDATIONS OF A GREAT LEADER

Titus Boye-Thompson, Communications Expert

The announcement made by His Excellency the President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on February 14th 2017 is what is referred to as “the Starter’s order.” President Koroma tolled the bell that would signal the end of his tenure as President of this Republic. The uncertainty of an immediate successor is compounded by the absence of capacity in most of the pretenders who have emerged as potential candidates for flag bearer to the APC Party. Notwithstanding the back breaking schedule that running for President would entail, the appeal to a broad sections of the communities would be a significant factor. In the event, the difficulty for any potential candidate would be to step into the miniature of the replica of Dr Ernest Bai Koroma’s shoes before that person is s/elected as the standard bearer for the All People’s Congress.

There is no gainsaying that President Ernest Bai Kooma has been the most hard working President in Sierra Leone, comparable only to President Siaka Stevens but when you view the longevity of President Stevens tenure, one cannot but admire how close President Koroma came to overturning his remarkable achievements. In the strides of development, it is therefore undeniable that the APC arty has been the party of progress and infrastructural development for this country. All others have but merely passed through the corridors of power leaving no viable legacy in their wake.

The foundations that President Koroma has laid for this country is a solid one that a good successor should work on to move the project to the next stage. For that reason, the President would be happy to hand over to a more energetic, dynamic and trusted ally whose commitment and reverence for his achievements would spur him on to do more. Kelfala Marrah, John Bono Sisay, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara and comes close to meeting the criteria of combining youth with energy, but they do not have the benefit of tenure in the party. These are relatively new faces to the political scene and their only advantage is the measure of their strength and vitality against the likes of Victor Foh and Minkailu Mansaray.

In terms of commitment to the ideals of President Koroma, Ambassador Alimamy Koroma stands out as one who is already battle tested as a partner in rekindling the fortunes of the Party and is also a man who has shown great reverence for President Koroma over the years. Not wishing to compare on a like for like basis, there is an emergence of thought that our politicians should follow the example of President Ernest Bai Koroma and act their age. Those who have served under the present Government, especially those who benefitted from uninterrupted tenure over the two terms, and have carried age in politics must move over and give room to a much younger breed of politicians.

Having said that, it is clear that the mantle of leadership must be accompanied by due consideration of the capacity of the person who would hold that office to bring the party together, unite our people and reach across the political divide. While some in the likes of Alpha Khan, John F. Kamara or a Kelfala Marrah can easily build on their base within their kinfolk, they lack the gumption to cross out from their immediate surroundings to reach out to the grassroots in the APC or even to the outer reaches of the disgruntled within the party on the other side.

All in all, there are those who think that some of the budding aspirants are much too young in the party or for that matter in politics to be so brazen as to seek leadership in the party, even in the same breath as they deride others like Minkailu Mansaray or Victor Foh as too old to offer the party or the country anything new. The testing point here is the fact that in a matter of time, the element of capacity would come into play. While the country yearns for someone with a charisma likened to that of the present Chairman and Leader of the APC, is it any wonder that someone like Ambassador Alimamy Koroma is the front runner in the race, the one most likely to succeed in building on the foundations of such a great leader?