Campaign For Good Governance and Council of Churches support SLPP

Campaign For Good Governance

An Open Letter To The Sierra Leone Peoples Party

10th January 2017

Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) Leaders and Members

Freetown

Sierra Leone

Treat To Our Democratic Process

Campaign for Good Governance (CGG) expresses grave concern over the ongoing political standoff in your party and views such escalated intraparty tensions as a troubling chapter in Sierra Leone’s strife to build democracy.

Whilst CGG recognizes that leadership transitions are internal party decisions, the current struggle for power leading to counter suspensions and expulsions undermines the political integrity of your party as one of Sierra Leone’s leading and oldest political party and by extension undercuts the gains in the country’s recent democratic history.

When members allow intraparty tensions to escalate to such unprecedented levels, CGG within the good governance framework perceives this as discrediting the democratic process as it has the potential to affect multiparty democracy and undermine choices which will ultimately affect political parties presenting decisive and focus leaders that Sierra Leoneans are yearning for as expectations for systematic transformation and sustainable development are high.

Further, we have noted that the prolonged leadership struggle in itself has distracted the party and has robbed the nation of a calculated opposition, a key pre-requisite of democratic good governance.

We therefore urge that appropriate steps are taken to address the impasse, broker peace for the purpose of sanity and the unity that your party espouse and propagate in your “One Country One People” Motto. This by extension will help build the confidence of the Sierra Leonean public as having a worthy opposition.

CGG therefore encourages all well-meaning SLPP members to refrain from settling their scores in the media especially in an adversarial manner. Political parties are the bedrock of democratic politics presupposes alternate viewpoints even within the same party. However, the beauty is how consensus is reached. Political parties should therefore focus on alternative and competitive politics within a frame work to promote peace, and national coalition which will guaranty the quality of leadership Sierra Leone deserves for nation- building.

CGG wishes to unequivocally state its resolve to support multi-party democracy in Sierra Leone and call on all political parties to desist from condescending intra party factions, tension and in fights.

CGG reiterates its call for peace and unity in the SLPP party and will be meeting key representatives to further dialogue for peace, unity and progress.

Valnora Edwin

Executive Director

_________________________________________ Press Release Deteriorating Political Situation In The Country Resulting From The Impasse Within The SLPP The COUNCIL OF CHURCHES IN SIERRA LEONE (CCSL) the oldest Christian Council in the Sub-region of West Africa and comprising 24 (twenty four) member churches and nine (9) Affiliate members expresses its grave concern at the current deteriorating political situation in the country which Council believes is as a result of the impasse within the Sierra Leone Peoples Party. This impasse has led to very ugly incident as manifested in the righteous behavior before the Law Courts on Monday 9th January, 2017 and the high profile killings of recent times. The use of violent language and actions is becoming an increased threat to national security and to the lives and peace of ordinary citizens. Such a situation cannot be allowed to continue unchecked. Council holds that an important institution like the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC) must be made to function as we believe it can bring sanity to the situation. The Council calls on the H.E. the President to immediately appoint the Chairman to succeed the late Justice Tolla Thompson. Council is not oblivious of the very good work pioneered by the late Justice Tolla Thompson when PPRC managed to maintain the required balance with the SLPP. As a Council of Churches we continue to offer fervent prayer for the restoration of peace in our beloved country and for good sense and patriotism to prevail. In addition, Council holds itself available to mediate in any circumstances and/or party that will bring about the required peace. Finally, we appeal to all and sundry especially our political parties to uphold and/or promote the fragile peace that we all have struggled to achieve. May God bless our beloved Sierra Leone! Signed by…………………….. Bishop John K. Yambasu President – Council of Churches in Sierra Leone

