Chinese Enterprises Donate to Mudslide Emergency Response

BY JOHN BAIMBA SESAY

As part of their support to addressing the challenges brought about by the mudslide and flood disaster of August 14th,2017, a number of Chinese Enterprises and a cross section of the Chinese community in Sierra Leone on Wednesday 16th August donated cash and aid materials to the Sierra Leone Government through the Vice President’s office.

Making the presentation to the Vice President, Dr. Victor Bockarie Foh, Chairman of the Sierra Leone Chinese Chamber of Commerce (SLCCC) who also doubles as General Manager of Beijing Urban Construction Group- BUCG Bintumani Hotel, Mr. ZHANG Wenguo sympathized with the government and people of Sierra Leone following the deadly tragedy.

He said they have always been with Sierra Leone assuring that they will do all they could to “help and support the victims.”

Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone, WANG Xinmin offered condolence message on behalf of the Chinese Government to the bereaved families of mudslide and victims of flooding.

He informed the Hon. Vice President that the Chinese companies like CRSG have dispatched heavy equipment to support the recovery and rescue efforts that were being led by the Sierra Leone Government. Chinese medical personnel, he informed, were also participating in treating the victims around the disaster areas.

Receiving the donation, Vice President Foh expressed thanks and appreciation to the Chinese Community and Chinese companies for the support. As former Ambassador to China, he said he has good memories of how the Chinese are disciplined and was specifically aware of the huge contribution of the Chinese doctors and heavy machines at the disaster-striken areas.

Vice President Foh noted that China has always been the first in supporting Sierra Leone in difficult moments as demonstrated during their support to the mudslide and flooding devastation. He assured that the donation will be used for it intended purposes.

Presenting the donation to the Vice President were Mr. ZHANG Wenguo, Mr. LI Luming (the Chairman of SLCCC) and Ms. YONG Yining, Secretary General of SLCCC.

Following the disaster on 14th August, 2017, Chinese companies and community, such as China Railway Seventh Group (CRSG), China Railway International Group (CRIG) and Chinese Medical Team sent their aid teams and machines to the site, in a bid to help with rescue efforts.

Meanwhile, Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Sierra Leone (CCCSL), Sierra Leone Chinese Chamber of Commerce (SLCCC) and Chinese Business Community (Timber Association) had organized the donation activities, with Chinese companies and Chinese people in Sierra Leone working collectively in making the best efforts to support the Government and people of Sierra Leone.

The total donation is as follows: US$88,860.00; Le102,300,000.00; Rice: 5tons; Mineral water: 2,000ctns; T-shirt: 1000; Oil: 200L; Medicine: 25ctns and other items like Bread, Noodle, Juice and Umbrella\Slippers.