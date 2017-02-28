Breaking News

Cocorioko starts extended coverage of 2018 elections with “KNOW YOUR ASPIRANTS” Series

Posted By: Publisher and Chief Executive Officer KABS KANU February 28, 2017

As a national and international  newspaper that always plays a prominent role in the socio-economic and political metamorphosis of the country, COCORIOKO will this week start its extended coverage of the 2018 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council Elections with a running series titled , KNOW YOUR ASPIRANTS.

Through this series, Cocorioko will provide extensive coverage of the individuals aspiring to be flagbearers of the ruling All People’s Congress ( APC ).

For the benefit of our readers, COCORIOKO  will highlight the qualifications, news events  and platforms of each and every aspirant, giving unbiased and equal coverage to every one of them. We will conduct interviews  with them where applicable for them to enlighten the nation on what they plan to do for the country if they become flagbearer and win the elections. We  will also bring you news about the aspirants’ race in the opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party ( SLPP ).

TO ENSURE  a comprehensive and efficient job during the elections, COCORIOKO  has also hired two Sierra Leone-based media correspondents, Clarence Cole and Yusufu Sesay , to cover the entire elections from the ground for us. We will  introduce them later.

