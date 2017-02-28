Cocorioko starts extended coverage of 2018 elections with “KNOW YOUR ASPIRANTS” Series

As a national and international newspaper that always plays a prominent role in the socio-economic and political metamorphosis of the country, COCORIOKO will this week start its extended coverage of the 2018 Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Council Elections with a running series titled , KNOW YOUR ASPIRANTS.

Through this series, Cocorioko will provide extensive coverage of the individuals aspiring to be flagbearers of the ruling All People’s Congress ( APC ).

For the benefit of our readers, COCORIOKO will highlight the qualifications, news events and platforms of each and every aspirant, giving unbiased and equal coverage to every one of them. We will conduct interviews with them where applicable for them to enlighten the nation on what they plan to do for the country if they become flagbearer and win the elections. We will also bring you news about the aspirants’ race in the opposition Sierra Leone People’s Party ( SLPP ).

TO ENSURE a comprehensive and efficient job during the elections, COCORIOKO has also hired two Sierra Leone-based media correspondents, Clarence Cole and Yusufu Sesay , to cover the entire elections from the ground for us. We will introduce them later.