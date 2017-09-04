Container arrives at East Franklin Firehouse in New Jersey for mudslide disaster relief supplies

FELLOW SIERRA LEONEANS,

The container to load relief supplies for the flood victims in Freetown has arrived at the East Franklin Firehouse in Somerset, New Jersey.

We will fix the schedule today and announce that those people with relief supplies to contribute can now start bringing them for loading into the container.

Specific times when volunteers will be at the Firehouse to facilitate receipt and recording of supplies will be determined today by me, Leeroy Wilfred Kabs-Kanu, Mr. Foday Mansaray; the Chair of SLCNJ, Mr. Lamin Alharazim and Mr. Alimamy Turay, the President of the APC-New Jersey .

Volunteers will be needed to alternate their presence at the Firehouse to record and load the supplies.

According to a list provided by the Office of National Security, Freetown and transmitted to us in Somerset by the Head of Chancery of the Permanent Mission of Sierra Leone to the UN in New York, Mr. Alhusine Sesay, who is coordinating with organizations and institutions in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut for assistance to the disaster victims , the items needed apart from money and food are : blankets, mattresses, hygiene kits, mosquito nets, anti-malaria meds, raincoats, rainboots, heavy duty gloves, megaphone batteries, solar lights, incentives for volunteers, bags of rice, tents, water purifiers, litres of fuel, face masks, protective overalls, camp beds, toiletry kits, sanitary towels-packets, cooking oil in gallons, pulses in bags, wheelbarrow etc. Psychosocial support counsellors are also needed.

There will be a manifest to record what you bring in and your names and addresses to ensure transparency and accountability.

The container should leave by the end of the week..

We are calling on you all to come out and help the victims of the last mudslide disaster on Sierra Leone. Make New Jersey proud again

May God bless you.

REV. LEEROY WILFRED KABS-KANU

MINISTER PLENIPOTENTIARY.