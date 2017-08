President Ernest Koroma is very unhappy about what alleged crooks did to Sierra Leone’s prospective pilgrims

PRESS RELEASE

IT HAS COME TO THE ATTENTION OF HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT THAT THERE IS A LARGE NUMBER OF DISGRUNTLED INTENDING PILGRIMS WHO WERE UNFORTUNATELY DEPRIVED OF TRAVELLING TO THE HOLY LAND OF MECCA FOR THE 2017 HAJJ.

ALTHOUGH SOME OF THEM HAD GONE THROUGH THE REQUIRED MEDICAL PROCEDURES, SOME HAD BEEN ISSUED WITH THE SELECTED HAJJ UNIFORMS, AND OTHERS HAD EVEN BEEN TRANSPORTED BY BUS TO THE AIRPORT, THEIR NAMES DID NOT APPEAR ON THE FINAL LIST OF PILGRIMS THAT MADE THE TRIP.