The Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, His Excellency Ambassador Thomas Kwesi Quartey on Friday August 18, 2017 signed the Book of Condolence in honour of the Sierra Leone mudslides and flood victims. The signing took place at the Chancery of the Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone in Addis Ababa.

His Excellency Ambassador Thomas Kwesi Quartey was accompanied by Ambassador Sajor Jallow, Advisor Stakeholder in the Bureau of the Deputy Chairperson; Mr. William Okaikoe, Special Assistant and a television crew from the China Global Television Network.

Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission signs Book of Condolence

His Excellency Ambassador Thomas– Kwesi Quartey signing the Book of Condolence

Other members of the Diplomatic Community who have signed the Book of Condolence were the Ambassadors of China, Holland, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Serbia, Mali, Zimbabwe, Cuba, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Botswana and the Deputy Head of Mission of the Embassy of Seychelles.

The Chargé d’ Affairs of North Korea, Turkey, Madagascar, Central Africa Republic, the Russian Federation, Mozambique, Rwanda, Eritrea, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Ireland and the Vatican.

The Directors of the Food and Agricultural Organization, UNESCO and the International Labour Organization.

Representatives from the following Embassies: Ghana, Sudan, Libya, United Arab Emirates, Angola, Mexico, Benin, Niger, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, India and members of the Sierra Leonean Community.

Abdul Karim Koroma

Information Attaché

Embassy of the Republic of Sierra Leone

Addis Ababa