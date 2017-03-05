Deputy Health Minister launches REDISSE Project in Northern Makeni

By Jonathan Abass Kamara and Kadrie Koroma

Deputy Health and Sanitation Minister 1, Madam Madina Rahman has officially launched the Northern segment of the Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement (REDISSE) project on Wednesday March 1, 2017 at the Wusum Hotel, Makeni northern Sierra Leone.

Deputy Health and Sanitation Minister 1, Madam Madina Rahman

Launching the project, Madam Madina Rahman reiterated that the Ministries of Health and Sanitation and Agriculture Forestry and Food Security with support from partners developed the REDISSE with funds from World Bank.

She said the implementation of the project was based on the one health concept, and was done after a series of consultative meetings with partners to identify areas of overlap and duplication.

Group photo of participants including Ministries of Health and Agriculture officials,

the Councils and partners

Madam Rahman told the gathering that the main objective of REDISSE project is to strengthen national and cross-border capacity for surveillance, early detection and timely reporting of priority human and animal infectious diseases. She added that it is to strengthen national laboratory capacity and to effectively respond to priority human and animal infectious disease outbreak.

Cross section of participants

She reminded all that as disease surveillance is community based, the Ministry has decided that full implementation cannot commence without the implementers fully aware and know their role, adding that they therefore support the establishment of a District Level Coordination Committee. The Committee she said would be chaired by the District Medical Officer with the District Agricultural as Co-Chair, adding that they suggest the existing chiefdom level structures be utilized to coordinate activities at village level with the Paramount Chief having the mandate to coordinate within the chiefdom.

Madam Rahman reminded participants about the Ebola outbreak in the country, which they do not want a repeat, adding that it is an opportunity for them to strengthen the disease surveillance system

Making her presentation and speech, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer 1, Dr. Sarian Kamara described the REDISSE project as a regional effort to strengthen disease surveillance and timely response to outbreaks.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer 1, Dr. Sarian Kamara

She highlighted the importance of the lessons learnt from the Ebola outbreak, the new zoonotic diseases and the emerging infectious diseases with epidemic potential as well as the need to strengthen animal and human surveillance and response.

The REDISSE project she reiterated is focusing on what she referred to as a one health approach across multiple sectors that incorporates the Ministries of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security and Fisheries.

The one health approach Dr. Kamara furthered, is a comprehens