Deputy Health Minister launches Round One 2017 Polio Immunization Campaign

By Jonathan Abass Kamara and Kadrie Koroma

Deputy Health and Sanitation Minister 1, Madam Madina Rahman has officially launched the 2017 Round One National Polio Immunization Campaign on Friday February 24, 2017 at the Jenner Wright Clinic, Race Course Road in Freetown.

Deputy Health and Sanitation Minister 1, Madam Madina Rahman

The polio vaccine administration is targeting children 0-59 months countrywide.

Addressing the launching ceremony, Madam Rahman underscored the importance of the campaign to educate and raise awareness to make Sierra Leone a polio free country.

Photo: “Free Health Kicking” with mothers accessing health facilities

The government, she said is committed to providing accessible and affordable quality health care services to the nation as well as ensuring that the free health care is implemented to save the lives of our vulnerable women and children.

The Deputy Minister appealed to the Race Course Community, its environs and beyond to act as ambassadors with a view to raising awareness in their various communities. She stressed the importance for mothers to access the nearest clinics in their communities and make sure their children benefit from the routine vaccine and other services.

Deputy Health Minister administering the polio vaccine

Madam Rahman reiterated that the vaccine administration is free of charge, and reminded parents that no amount of money should be demanded by caregivers or vaccination teams as there is no cost attached to services provided.

She furthered that there will be an opportunity for defaulters to benefit during the defaulters tracing exercise and encouraged communities to cooperate with the team.

Madam Rahman taking into cognizance the terrain in the east end urban/rural area, appealed to the vaccination team to make sure the hill side and slum areas are covered, and thanked the supporting partners for their cooperation towards eradicating the polio virus in Sierra Leone.

Speaking on behalf of the UN Country Team, Mr. Alexandra Chimbaru from WHO described the event as a tremendous milestone in accelerating the Polio Eradication Initiative and the Polio End Game Strategy, to completely eradicate polio from the world.

UN Country Team Rep., Mr. Alexandra Chimbaru

He said polio is a devastating disease which causes serious disability, as it invades the nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis in a matter of time.

Mr. Alexandra Chimbaru reiterated that Sierra Leone has made tremendous progress in expanding vaccine coverage, adding that the country in 2016 participated in a remarkable synchronized global switch from using trivalent to bivalent oral polio vaccine.

He disclosed that there are currently 18 countries globally at risk of polio outbreaks, 14 of these in Africa, including Sierra Leone.

The UN Country Team Representative appealed to all parents and care givers to ensure that their children under five are immunized during the campaign, and assured of UN Country Team continued support to the government and people of Sierra Leone.

The Deputy Programme Manager, Child Health and Expanded Programme on Immunization, Dr. Mariama Murray said the EPI programme was first launched in Sierra Leone in 1970, with the last case recorded in 2010.

Deputy Programme Manager, CH/EPI, Dr. Mariama Murray

The vaccine she said is free and safe, and encouraged mothers to take the routine immunization and the other vaccine preventable disease administration in clinics found in their various communities

The Area Member of Parliament, Madam Rosaline Smith reiterated the need for the vaccination team to access the slum and hill side areas so that all children in the constituency would benefit.

Member of Parliament, Hon. Madam Rosaline Smith

She appealed to people in her constituency to make good use of the opportunity noting that the lives of our children are important for the development of the country.

The ceremony was chaired by the Western Urban Area District Medical Officer, Rev. Dr. Thomas Samba.

Other highlights include administration of the vaccine by the Deputy Minister, other dignitaries, and a skit performance by the Welbodi Partnership Community Drama Group.

The campaign ends Monday February 27, 2017.