DFID’s Sally Taylor bids farewell to President Koroma

By State House Communication Unit

After successful implementation of the Department for International Development (DFID) programmes in Sierra Leone, Madam Sally Taylor, Head of DFID, has today, Tuesday 1 August 2017, paid a farewell courtesy call on President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma at State House in Freetown. Sally Taylor was accompanied by the Deputy British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone Paul McGrade and will be leaving the country on Friday 4th August.

On behalf of government and the people of Sierra Leone, President Koroma thanked the outgoing DFID boss for her service to Sierra Leone. He acknowledged her pivotal role during the unprecedented Ebola outbreak, and described the British Government’s support to Sierra Leone as remarkable. “You should be given credit for the successful implementation of all the projects,” the President told the outgoing DFID boss, adding that she would be remembered for her good work to the nation.

Meanwhile, the Head of State expressed hope that Madam Taylor will be serving as a good ambassador to tell the story about Sierra Leone in international development circles.