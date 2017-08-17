DIFSIL Press Release : Sierra Leone In Deep Shock After Deadly flood Disaster

In the last 24 parts of Sierra Leone capital city Freetown have experienced severe flooding, leading to loss of lives and property running into several millions of Leones , and have displaced a great number of people who desperately need the support of the entire country.

Madam Imambay Kadie Kamara Founder and Chief Executive officer Disabled Foundation international Sierrra Leone (DIFSIL), said:” Sierra Leone in deep shock for such disaster in the history of the country .



She explained that as humanitarian organization they were moved by the images and heartbreaking stories of the flood victims and felt a need to do something about the situation and that they immediately send their staffs to help out and try to render their support towards the victims.