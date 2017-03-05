Director of Hospitals and Laboratory Services Addresses Validation of Integrated Laboratory Specimen Referral Meeting

By Jonathan Abass Kamara

The Director of Hospitals and Laboratory Services, Dr. Victor Matt Lebby has reiterated the importance of the utilization of donor funds towards building a resilient health system.

Director of Hospitals and Laboratory Services, Dr. Victor Matt Lebby

Addressing health care providers at a meeting held in the St. Anthony’s Parish hall at Syke Street in Freetown during a validation meeting of Integrated Laboratory Referral, Dr. Lebby opined that the efforts of the Ministry of Health and Sanitation and partners is also imbedded in strengthening the health sector countrywide.

He said much has been done in building the health care delivery system and called on participants to re-double their efforts in the discharged of their duties to ensure accountability in their various duty stations across the country.

Dr. Lebby noted the significant role played by Laboratory Technicians to reduce diseases and illnesses stressing the need for the building of a sustainable system on transportation, packaging and proper use of specimen.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer II, Dr. Amara Jambai observed that there has been serious constrained for integration and coordination over the past years, but optimistic that with team work and dedication they would achieve the desired goal.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer II, Dr. Amara Jambai

The WHO Coordinator, Health Security and Emergency, Dr. Harry Opata described the validation as a step in the right direction noting the challenges involved in addressing laboratory capacity with special reference to specimen transportation among others.

The Senior Laboratory Adviser, Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Gladys Anyo reminded participants that lot needs to be done to enhance collaboration and quality services in the management of specimen, adding that the policy guideline would serve as a road map for effective and efficient service delivery.

Other key highlights include statements by the Senior Laboratory Consultant, Haja Dr. Isatta Wurie, presentations, and an interactive session on the way forward to regulate the practices of professionals within the framework on quality services in specimen management and policy guidelines.