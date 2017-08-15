Disaster in Sierra Leone : Bar Association gravely distraught

Press Release*

The Sierra Leone Bar Association is gravely distraught by the tragedies which occurred in the morning of 14th August 2017 at Regent, Kaningo and other affected areas in Freetown in the Western Area of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The Association notes with immense grief the colossal loss of lives, injuries and untold state of homelessness in consequence of the torrential flooding and mudslides. In light of the above, the Association hereby implores the Government of Sierra Leone especially the Ministries, Department and Agencies in charge of delivering sound management of the environment, quality health and provision of safety and security measures to expeditiously rescue those yet to be accounted for, respond to medical and other needs of survivors and to handle identification and burial of corpses with dignity in accordance with fundamental principles of human rights.