Education Minister damns Amnesty International and calls on NGOs in Sierra Leone to account for funds receive from international organizations

By CLARENCE COLE , Cocorioko Freetown Correspondent :

The Minister of Education , Science and Technology, Dr. Minkailu Bah , has described as false and misleading the latest report on Sierra Leone by Amnesty International.

The Minister accused Amnesty International of misleading and blackmailing the country. He said that the report issued on Sierra Leone was carefully designed to get more funding and for officials to maintain their jobs.

Dr. Bah asserted that this government is not run by Non-Governmental Organizations ( NGOs ) and if NGOs are asking government to be accountable , which is good, then the government too is asking them to start accounting for money they are taking on behalf of the people of this country.

Recently, Amnesty International , through its West Africa Researcher, Sabrina Mahtani, condemned Sierra Leone for the detention of a UK -based Sierra Leonean activist, Abdul Fatoma who heads the Campaign for Human Rights Development International (CHRDI). The organization recently sent three separate damning reports on the Parliament, the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Ministry of Health.

Fatorma was detained for bringing Parliament to disrepute and though he has been released on bail, AI described it as an attempt to stifle freedom of expression in the country