FBC education still highly rated, relevant and useful ; It depends on what graduates do with their degrees, knowledge and skills

By KABS KANU

As Fourah Bay College, the one-time premier institution of learning in Africa , celebrates its 190th anniversary, some people have gone on Facebook to disparage the college that the alumni are only celebrating old and lost glory. Without basing their arguments on any conceptual or empirical foundation, they are saying that the college has become irrelevant ; its courses are no longer useful , and its graduates are no longer marketable. What a harsh and erroneous assessment of a university whose graduates have been (And continue ) playing a useful role in the development of their country and the world around them !

While some of what these people are complaining about is true, like the decline in the quality of learning , crumbling infrastructure and the inadequacy of financial and technological resources is true, I totally disagree with their thesis that the college is irrelevant today and is producing graduates who are not marketable. Fourah Bay College degrees remain very valuable and useful .

A degree or any qualification , for that matter, can be as useless as the paper on which it is written. It depends on the holder. An FBC degree or any qualification can, at the same time , be a pot of gold , a stepping stone and a window of opportunity for its holders to soar in life. IT ALL DEPENDS ON WHAT THEY MAKE OF THEIR DEGREES. If critics are looking at the quality of the content of learning being offered at FBC and the quality of the contribution of the graduates to the development and upliftment of their societies, the critics of Fourah Bay College are wrong ( Until they can come up with credible research findings on the qualitative and quantitative analyses of the situation ) . From what we see , we can say, with little danger of being proved wrong, that FBC graduates have been relatively useful and efficient in their outputs in society. Many of them have acquitted themselves creditable in their after-college vocations . All over Africa, FBC graduates continue to play very impressive roles in the socio-economic and political renaissance of their countries. In the UK , the US, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand etc, FBC graduates constitute the core of university professors and lecturers.

STUDENTS MARCHING OUT OF THEIR DORMS

THE REFURBISHED ADJAI CROWTHER AMPHITHEATRE

FBC may be suffering from dwindling resources and crumbling structures which have affected the quality of learning , but the college is still producing quality learners. Whether everybody that walks through the doors of the college is making his education count is the question, but that cannot be blamed on the college. It depends on the graduates themselves and the range of opportunities available for self-advancement and utilization of their knowledge and skills in the societies they find themselves.

THE MARY KINGSLEY THEATRE AND COLLEGE LIBRARY AND KENNEDY BUILDING IN THE BACKGROUND

In the distant past, it was correct , in assessing the courses being offered by the college , to question how relevant they were to national development aspirations when what the nation needed as a matter of priority was a middle level manpower to drive the country towards an industrialized and technically- equipped nation. While the nation needed more agriculturists, engineers, technicians, mechanics, artisans, doctors, nurses , business and commerce professionals etc, more students were offering liberal arts courses that prepared them only for white-collar jobs .But today, Fourah Bay College has established a law school and a medical college ( Training doctors , nurses and other health personnel ) .There is also a Mass Communications Department and a school of architecture is being planned to add to the engineering faculty. There had been faculties of Economics , education , science and liberal arts. If standards can be improved to colonial and immediate post-Independence levels, FBC will regain its glory as the Athens of West Africa . The potentials and the promise are always there.

GRADUATION DAY AT FBC

But even in the past before the establishment of the new faculties, FBC still excelled in the area of quality processes of learning . The pupil -teacher ration was good and as far as the delivery of quality content was concerned, the college had reputed academics and lecturers in all departments who taught well. In my faculty, lecturers like the late Lemuel Johnson, the late Dr. Akiwande Wyse, Dr. Eldred Jones, Dr. Eustace Palmer, Dr. Adonis Labor, Dr. Newman Smart etc were all world-class professors who have made their mark in the field of learning and research , internationally.

Fourah Bay College still enjoys name recognition. The name Fourah Bay College still enthralls. It still generates pride.

I am very proud to be a graduate of FBC and I have never considered myself not marketable because thanks to Fourah Bay College, I have enjoyed gainful employment wherever I went in three different countries. I have seen my college mates do the same. Thanks to FBC, I have never lacked job opportunities or advancement possibilities , even in the great United States of America, where I was a teacher of Special Education in the high school before my government appointment as Minister Plenipotentiary and Coordinator of the African Union Committee of 10 on UN Security Council Reform in 2008 . I have taught at the highest level of a college in Liberia and even got a World Bank Project assignment as a Curriculum Specialist and as a teacher- trainer in a college. My Fourah Bay College degree has not failed me. I give thanks to God Almighty.

THE MAJESTIC KENNEDY BUILDING

Therefore, Fourah Bay College graduates still have a lot of reasons to celebrate. They know that however standards fall in their alma mater, their degrees depends on them and that their skills and talents can make a place for them wherever they find themselves . IT ALL DEPENDS ON THEM.

FBC DORMS

I agree with some of the critics that the quality of learning has declined and there are graduates today with fantastic degrees who cannot write a simple sentence right, express themselves well, initiate intellectual debates or perform well in society . But this problem of declining educational standards is world-wide. Generally, due to the socio -economic and political collapse, standards have gone down dramatically in learning. But that does not mean that once-great African colleges like FBC, Legon, Makerere , Ibadan, Achimota etc should be disparaged. Yes, you are right to say they are living on old glory because standards are no longer what they were , regrettably , but as for the marketability of their graduates and their usefulness in society , it depends on the graduates themselves. Any university graduate can help to make the world around him or her better . Any graduate can advance and excel in society . Yes, they can. It all depends on their mentality, motivation, fighting power and knack to utilize what God has blessed them with in their brains. A degree is only as useful as the holder.

ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN OF THE PROPOSED NEW FACULTY OF POSTGRADUATE STUDIES

Therefore , let us allow people to be proud of their Alma mater, especially Fourah Bay College, which had been at the forefront of learning in West Africa for over 100 years and has graduates excelling themselves in varied professions all over the world.

Fourah Bay College was once great. Fourah Bay College is still great, depending on how you look at things and given what the government is planning to resuscitate the college, FBC graduates will continue to walk in front of the socio-political and economic metamorphosis and transformation of their societies.