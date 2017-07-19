Finance Minister Momodu Kargbo in New York to attend UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

By KABS KANU –

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Momodu Kargbo, arrived in New York over the weekend to attend the United Nations High-level political forum on sustainable development 2017, which has been in progress since Monday July 10.

Mr. Kargbo will be attending the three-day ministerial meeting of the forum from Monday, 17 July, to Wednesday, 19 July 2017.

The high- level forum is being held under the auspices of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), with the theme ‘Eradicating poverty and promoting prosperity in a changing world,’ as decided in UN General Assembly (UNGA) resolution A/70/299.

During this second week of the session, which includes the three-day ministerial meeting as part of the High-level Segment of ECOSOC (17-20), dur 44 countries will present Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) on implementation of the 2030 Agenda.

According to documents on the high-level , released by the UN, “The HLPF is expected to adopt the Joint Ministerial Declaration of the HLPF and ECOSOC High-level Segment and the report of the HLPF on 19 July at 5 pm. Subsequently, the ECOSOC High-level Segment is expected to adopt the Ministerial Declaration on 20 July at 5:30 pm.

The UN document on the session further disclosed that “Inputs to this year’s HLPF will include: SDG progress report of UN Secretary-General; VNR reports; reports from regional fora on sustainable development (ECA, ECE, ECLAC, ESCAP, ESCWA); reports from Major Groups and other Stakeholders on the theme and SDGs under consideration; contributions from ECOSOC functional commissions and other intergovernmental bodies on the theme and SDGs under consideration; report of the Ten-Year Framework of Programmes (10YFP) on sustainable consumption and production; the Secretary-General’s report on mainstreaming sustainable development into the UN system; reports from preparatory meetings of the SDGs under consideration; inputs from the UN system and other relevant organizations and stakeholders on the theme and SDGs under consideration; briefs on the SDGs under consideration prepared by the UN system; and outcomes of the Ocean Conference.”

THE OVERVIEW OF THE HIGH-LEVEL FORUM AS RELEASED BY THE UN :

HIGH-LEVEL POLITICAL FORUM 2017

The meeting of the high-level political forum on sustainable development in 2017 convened under the auspices of the Economic and Social Council, will be held from Monday, 10 July, to Wednesday, 19 July 2017; including the three-day ministerial meeting of the forum from Monday, 17 July, to Wednesday, 19 July 2017.

The theme will be “Eradicating poverty and promoting prosperity in a changing world“. The set of goals to be reviewed in depth will be the following, including Goal 17. Strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development, that will be considered each year:

Goal 1. End poverty in all its forms everywhere

Goal 2. End hunger, achieve food security and improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture

Goal 3. Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages

Goal 5. Achieve gender equality and empower all women and girls

Goal 9. Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization and foster innovation

Goal 14. Conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development

In accordance with paragraph 84. of the 2030 Agenda, Member States have decided that the HLPF shall carry out regular voluntary reviews of the 2030 Agenda which will include developed and developing countries as well as relevant UN entities and other stakeholders. The reviews will be state-led, involving ministerial and other relevant high-level participants, and provide a platform for partnerships, including through the participation of major groups and other relevant stakeholders.

In 2017, 44 countries have volunteered to present their national voluntary reviews to the HLPF. For more details, please click here.