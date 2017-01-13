First Lady Off to Mali for 27th Africa-France Summit

Her Excellency, the First Lady of Sierra Leone, Mrs. Sia Nyama. Koroma has left the shores of Sierra Leone, Thursday 12th January 2017 on a special invitation by the First Lady of Mali for a high level event in the margins of the 27th Africa-France Summit in the Republic of Mali.

The First Lady of Sierra Leone Sia Nyama Koroma will join her counterpart First Ladies to discuss Reproductive Health for Teenagers and Young People on the theme: ”Positive traditional and cultural practices serving to promote reproductive health”.