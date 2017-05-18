First Lady Sia Nyama Koroma honors 100 years old Mrs. Caroline Kayinde Whitfield

The Centenarian lady was then invited to the Presidential Lodge where she was received grandly by the First Lady Mrs. Sia Nyama Koroma, who, after an extensive friendly chat with “Mama Caro”, gave her a 100th Birthday Card and beautiful gifts on behalf of the Government and People of the State of Sierra Leone.

Her family, many of whom flew in from the Diaspora, will be having a Thanksgiving Service and Reception this afternoon in Freetown. Full details will be aired on national television tonight. Meanwhile, please see accompanying colourful photos of the Centenarian at the Presidential Lodge as shared with this update.

© *Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender & Children’s Affairs*

Wednesday 17th May 2017. 👆 👆this message is for the pictures you s