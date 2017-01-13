Foreign Minister Samura Kamara due in New York to brief African Ambassadors and attend High -level Dialogue on building peace

By KABS KANU–

Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Samura Kamara, will be arriving in New York next week for two important international engagements.

The Foreign Minister will on Friday January 20, 2017 brief African Ambassadors on the close meeting by African Heads of State and representatives of governments on the United Nations Security Council Reform held at Kigali, Rwanda, last year . This briefing was supposed to have taken place at the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York last October , but it was not held due to the busy schedules of the ambassadors and the minister during the Assembly.

On Tuesday January 24, 2017 , Dr. Kamara will represent Sierra Leone at the UN High-Level Dialogue on Building Peace to be held at the UN General Assembly.

The UN has announced that “In recognition of the fundamental interlinkages between the 2030 Agenda and Sustaining Peace, the President of the General Assembly will convene a High-level Dialogue entitled “Building Sustainable Peace for All: Synergies between the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustaining Peace Agenda” on 24 January 2017 at UN Headquarters in New York, with the participation of the President of the Security Council, the President of the Economic and Social Council, and the Chair of the Peacebuilding Commission. ”

“The dialogue will include an opening session, a high-level segment, an interactive panel discussion on ‘Taking a comprehensive approach to sustainable development and sustaining peace,’ and three workshops on: Empowering women, girls and youth for peace and sustainable development; Addressing the root causes of conflict for peace and sustainable development; and Strengthening transparent, inclusive and accountable institutions for peace and sustainable development.”

Sierra Leone’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Adikalie Foday Sumah and other high-ranking diplomats in the Mission will attend the briefing and the High-Level Program.