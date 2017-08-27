Freetown being lashed by more heavy rain and flooding tonight

Heavy rain would not let up in Freetown tonight and the city is said to have been suffering from more flooding , with frightened residents of the Kroo Bay slums said to have climbed their roofs to seek shelter. panic is said to have gripped Congo Town and Kolleh communities.

According to AYV TV, rescue operations are presently on.

According to Lihai Turay, “Residents of 63 & 65 Dundas Street in Freetown are calling for evacuation. They’re on their rooftops calling for help. Also please avoid the Wallace Johnson bridge between Juba and Lumley for now.”

“The heavy rain ooooo “, a contributor screamed at Facebook .

Alex Alex, wrote on Facebook : “CALL YOUR PEOPLE BACK HOME AND ADVICE THEM NOT TO DRIVE AROUND FREETOWN, AS IT IS RAINING CAT AND DOG AGAIN. GOD YOU ARE MERCIFUL.PLEASE COVER YOUR CHILDREN. SPARE THEIR LIVES FROM ANOTHER CALAMITY. AMEN.”

People are warned to stay away from Wilkinson Road, Pademba Road and Brookfields.

Said Osman Timbo : “I remember when we were kids…..we used to be excited about rainy days….now we are scared of it.”

Investigative journalist, Editaye Temple , is reporting that “According to distressed calls received by this writer from residents of both big and small Waterloo Streets and it environs, it is raining heavily and their houses have flooded with water, thus calling on the Disaster Management Unit to come to their rescue, immediately.”