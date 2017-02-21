Funeral arrangements announced for the late Edward Babatunde Blyden

Final Funeral Rites for the Late Edward Babatunde Walter Gustavus Blyden will be as follows:

A.)

Service of Thanksgiving and Commendation on

Monday 27th February, 2017 at 6pm at

Forest Hill Methodist Church,

Normanton Street,

London, SE23 2DS

B.)

Tuesday 28th February 2017, the remains leave London for Freetown on Air France

Wednesday 1st March 2017, the remains arrive at Lungi Airport to be formally received by COLUMBIA DAVIES MEMORIAL FUNERAL PARLOUR.

C.)

Vigil/Wakekeeping on

Saturday 4th March, 2017 at 6pm at

Zion Methodist Church,

Wilberforce Street,

Freetown, Sierra Leone

D.)

Funeral and Communion Service on

Sunday 5th March, 2017 at 2.30pm at

Zion Methodist Church,

Wilberforce Street,

Freetown, Sierra Leone

E.)

Interment at

Race Course Cemetery,

Freetown,

Sierra Leone

Meanwhile, Books of Condolence have been opened at the following two locations where sympathisers may call:

IN LONDON

75c Tressillian Road

Brockley,

London SE4 1YA

Tel: +44-208-691-8417

IN FREETOWN

8 Ndoeka Drive

Cockle Bay

Off Aberdeen Ferry Rd

Freetown

Tel: +232-76-812345

Formal Obituary Announcement

*OBITUARY: BLYDEN*

The Edward Blyden Family regrets to announce the passing away of our Patriarch: Mr. Edward Walter Babatunde Gustavus Blyden, which sad event took place in London, UK on the 14th of February 2017, aged 74. He is survived by his wife, Mrs Sylvia Blyden,

*His Children*

Pastor Mrs Babsy Kaye; Hon. Government Minister Dr Sylvia Blyden; Miss Cheryl Blyden and Mr Edward Babatunde Blyden jnr,

*Sons and daughter in law*

Mr Ashley Kaye, Mr Isaac Adegboyega and Mrs Elsa Blyden,

*Grandchildren*

Sylvester, Linda, Samuel, Ashanti, Akintoye, Miles and Mia-Rose.

*Father in Law*

Professor Solomon Pratt.

*Foster Children*

Mrs Virginia Zack-Williams, Mrs Abie Labor-Koroma, Mr Safea Songu-Mbriwa, Mrs Isatu Brima-Keita, Mr Theophilus Kamara, Mr Lawrence Sesay and Mrs Jacqueline Cullen-Olushesi and their familes.

*Sisters and brothers*

Madam Joya Davies, Mr Emmanuel Harding, Madam Isa Blyden, Mr Bai Blyden, Mrs Fenda Akinwumi, Dr Eluem Blyden, Madam Cleo Blyden, Chef Didi Blyden, Dr Nemata Bickersteth, Mrs Josephine Jalloh Jamboria, Mrs Araba Ben-Carew-Josiah and their families.

*Sisters and brothers in law*

Mr Egerton Mammah, Mrs Angella Williams, Mrs Antoinette Roberts, Mr Joe Jalloh-Jamboria, Mrs Hannah Butcher, Mrs Thelma Conteh, Mr James Pratt, Mr Akintoye Akinwumi, Mrs Glenys Blyden, Mrs Mary Harding, Mr Bickersteth and Mrs Victoria Ben-Carew.

*Several cousins, nieces and nephews* including Mrs Ayodele Cream-Wright, Mrs Iyamide Clarke, Mr Eddie Bahsco-George, Mrs Nafisatu Alhadi, Mr Tunjie Lightfoot-Taylor, Mr Lloyd Bright, Hon Justice Bintu Alhadi, Administrator & Registrar General Madam Seray Kallay, Mrs Hilda Shyllon, Mrs Ruby Stronge, Mrs Isabella Findlay, Miss Emma Harding, Mrs Matilda Adjagba, Mrs Emmanuella Jenkins and Mr Emmanuel Harding jnr.

*Other relatives include*

First Lady Mrs Sia Nyama Koroma and the Abu Aiah Koroma family, Mrs. Marian Adebie-Williams, The Solomon Pratt family, Revd Bami & Apostle Lucinda Palmer, Boyle, Patnelli, Porter, Mammah, Candy, Bull, Iscandari, Zubairu, Dahniya, Marsh, Alhadi, Taylors, Williams, Ben-Carew, Mr & Mrs Unisa Carew, Lightfoot Taylor, Bascho-George, Songu-Mbriwa, Elba Jones, Nicol of Aberdeen, Takawira, Roberts of Congo town, the Foulah Town & Fourah Bay Community and the Juba Estate community.

*Close family friends:*

Haja Mrs Mabinty S.I. Koroma, Mr & Mrs Robert Briggs, Dr Dolly Grant, Mrs Farella Thomas-Clarkson.

He was pioneer of the wave of youths self-empowerment in eighties and nineties, the Founding Director of the Civic Development Education Center (CDEC); Chairman of the Sierra Leone United Nations Association (SLUNA), Commissioner of the National Commission for Democracy amongst other positions of service he held.

Whilst seeking Refuge in Britain from the civil war in Sierra Leone, his Civic Educator role was quickly identified and he was recruited by the Tony Blair Labour Government to hold one of the 5 key Posts in the Quango attached to the Home Office known as THE EXPERIENCE CORP.

He was in post for 5 years after which he was Chairman of the Lewisham Homes Association of Sydenham.

He was also in the Chaplaincy Service at Lewisham Hospital where he offered a lot of support to patients. He did a lot of pastoral work with drug addicted youths in Britain and created lots of entertainment for the Aged by organising trips, picnics and many social functions.

Until he fell ill, he was a very active member of several Masonic Bodies in England, Gambia and Sierra Leone as well as The Hastings Ojeh Society, The Foulah Town Geledeh Society and The Firestone Cultural Society. He was a constant annual patron of several of Freetown Cultural Ordehlays including East End Paddle. He was also a member of the APC United Kingdom branch. He was also one of the Board of Trustees at Zion Methodist Church, Wilberforce Street.

May his wonderful soul rest in perfect peace.

Amen.

EDWARD WALTER BABATUNDE GUSTAVUS BLYDEN – A TRIBUTE BY HIS APC COMRADE ISRAEL OJEKEH PARPER SNR.

In this stage of life, we make our entrances, play our parts well and exit with the grace, mercy, and power of our Almighty Maker.

Within its narrow focus in the decades preceding independence, emerging political awareness began to animate young individual minds and mobilise forces that eventually come together as a social democratic movement in the corpus of the All Peoples Congress (APC), in contrast to the enabling western colonial political culture.

Comrade Edward Walter Babatunde Gustavus Blyden was one such intellectual progenitor whose inspirational participation helped galvanise the APC Party’s credence to some of it’s desired zeal and revolutionary images that imparted early electoral appeals.

The emerging political climate then, was a mixture of Marxist/Leninist ideology blended with a leadership, encouraged by moderately mixed economic socialism that was cemented by practical constructionism, which young minds struggled to understand.

Grounded in the basics of ITA Wallace-Johnson’s Youth League (a branch of the West African Youth League set up at the grassroots of our political emancipation), as opposed to the conservative traditionalist benchmark to which some of our early politicians lend their loyalties backed by colonial masters, Babatunde and his ‘radical’ colleagues such as Olufemi and Adewole John and Arthur Fanusie quelled potential conflicts by displaying leadership within the ranks of the APC Party ( and especially its Youth Wing) whose aim was to publicise the then iniquitous state of inequality and try to alter the economic, political and nefarious social construct that was giving dissatisfaction and causing misery to the masses. This state of affairs was intolerable and the likes of Wallace-Johnson followed by Siaka Stevens etc. voiced their disdain in this regard. It was this message Babatunde and his colleagues using their outspoken and lively minds were to carry across until the resultant electoral successes were achieved in 1967 when for the first time the opposition voted out the incumbent party by the ballot box.

The twilight of the APC Youth League inherited the rudiments laid down within the ‘Election before Independence Movement’ and with comrades such as Mrs Mabinty (S I) Koroma, Marcus Grant, Edward Lamin, Eustace King, Kojo Randall, Caleb Aubee, Adewole John, Monty Cole to name but a few, the functionality of the APC Youth League (and the Women’s Wing), gained potential. This energy, fearless master oratory and brave determination, resulted in the successful organisation and staging of the very first APC Youth League Convention in 1971 at Cape Sierra Hotel at which he Babatunde, was elected The National Organising Secretary and Chairman, Western Area. The Late Leslie P (Bob) Allen was elected President, Isaac Seray-Wurie, Secretary General, Alfred Akibo-Betts, Western Area Secretary, Tamba M’Briwa, Secretary Eastern Region, my humble self, National Auditor. Babatunde had thus helped to create a formidable body of youths both male and female to move the party forward.

Babatunde played many interesting roles within the APC context: scenarios that time and space will not permit. For example, In 1964 whilst at Fourah Bay College, he organised the very first RAG week. The RAG is really a sort of university students’ fundraising charity but has the tendency of being noisy, disorderly and defiant! but playful and with much fun. The high-light of that particular RAG week was to ‘Kidnap the then Mayor of Freetown’. To secure his release, a ransom MUST be paid. But this was no ordinary Mayor but, Pa Siaka Stevens (Mayor:1962-1964). This “JOKE” was not taken lightly by the Limba people, and it nearly backfired when the Limbas came out angrily with their CUTLASSES to secure the release of their hero – Siaka Stevens. “Di joke nearly lef pa an!”

But compare this light moment with the two serious situations below that impacted on him personally. Here is a young man, fearless and determined faced, with the prospect of a bright future yet, ready to make and/or engineer sacrifices that will benefit others. Babatunde had the chance of being the Member of Parliament for Wilberforce (a constituency that spreads all the way to Juba then). Having built up a firm foundation and victory was clearly in his grasp, backed up by one of the most influential Party top Brass, S I Koroma. This was the constituency of the Late Cyril Rogers-Wright who had died. Suddenly, Desmond Luke came in from Germany and also wanted to be MP for this constituency. The simplistic, emotional fineness of the man Babatunde Blyden, weighed upon him seeing that the episode nearly sparked a brush of conflict between S I Koroma and Siaka Stevens. Babatunde convinced S I Koroma that he was backing down and giving support to the choice of Pa Siaki.

This scenario was replicated earlier when his father-in-law, Prof. Solomon A Jollyboy Pratt was to become the MP for Regent. He stood as Independent using a Bus as his Symbol. The substantive APC candidate, one of those who were present in the Lancaster House Independence Conference – comrade Hector Bultman, had to step down for Pa Pratt, because Babatunde was mindful that with the two of them standing as Candidates, the votes would be split and would result in the Other Political Party Candidate winning. He was able to persuade the Party’s hierarchy to switch the Party symbol over to Pa Solomon Pratt. Even as a student at FBC then, he was so respected, that when he took Mr Solomon Pratt to the Party Chairman, Siaka Stevens and recommended him for Membership, the APC Party accepted. Hector Bultman subsequently became the Ambassador to Liberia and later in his life, Deputy High Commissioner to the UK.

Babatunde has left his footprints in the sands of Sierra Leone and in the APC Party in particular. We can only refresh our minds from the numerous attributes and activities on his journey and the way he has painted beautiful pictures in our minds’ eye on the canvas of time.

My deepest condolences go to the entire family.

REST IN PERFECT PEACE MY BROTHER-COMRADE EDWARD WALTER BABATUNDE GUSTAVUS BLYDEN!!

© Israel O. Parper – reshare freely

Edward Babatunde Blyden: Patriot, Pan-Africanist and Internationalist: A Tribute from SLUNSA

As Mr. Blyden, as we fondly called him, embarks on his last journey to join the great ancestors, we honor his life and labours, and express our appreciation for the very positive impact he had on us. We will never forget his tireless leadership, inspirational mentorship, and his generosity of spirit. We will remember him as a patriot, pan-Africanist and internationalist who encouraged us to work together to enrich our lives and those around us, and to be fine citizens of Sierra Leone, Africa and the world.

The majority of us got to know Mr. Blyden as rising senior secondary school and college students who were members of the Sierra Leone United Nations Students Association (SLUNSA) in the 1970s and the 1980s. As the Chairman of the Sierra Leone United Nations Association (SLUNA), Mr. Blyden devoted considerable energy and resources in supporting teachers and students to build SLUNSA branches across the country. While he inculcated in SLUNSA members a spirit of independence and self-help, encouraging that we pay our dues and undertake fund-raising activities, he was a generous sponsor. He frequently provided the first donations, and matched funds we raised. His business premises, first at Charlotte Street, and then at Kissy Road, generously hosted SLUNSA regional and national executive headquarters for nearly a decade. By the early 1980s, SLUNSA was one of the largest and well-known student and youth organizations in Sierra Leone.

Apart from support for the development of SLUNSA, Mr. Blyden was also influential in the cultivation of our inquisitive and youthful minds. There are very few, if any, SLUNSA members who were not inspired by his oratory, knowledge and remarkable grasp of international issues. He helped expand our horizons and our understanding of the world. SLUNSA branch meetings always discussed current affairs, and had serious debates on national and international issues. With Mr. Blyden’s support and guidance, and those of late Mr. Ernest Cummings, SLUNSA organized regular national conventions and model United Nations assemblies in Freetown, Bo, Kenema and Makeni. Hundreds of students from the different regions of Sierra Leone came together to discuss the dominant issues of the day including the Liberation Struggles in South Africa, Conflict in Middle East, the Cold War, Nuclear Proliferation, Third World Development, and Global Peace.

Mr. Blyden was also instrumental in garnering support for SLUNSA members to attend and participate in international conferences in Ghana, Nigeria, United States, the former Soviet Union, and in Sierra Leone. One of the highlights of our SLUNSA days was our participation in the Fourth Regional Conference of African UNAs on the “Role of African Public Opinion in the Mobilization Support for the Struggle against Apartheid and Racial Discrimination” in 1985 at the Miatta Conference Center. For many SLUNSA members, these meetings were veritable training grounds for the varied lives and work we now do in Sierra Leone and in different parts of the world.

In addition to his cosmopolitanism and internationalism, Mr. Blyden was a model of patience, youthful exuberance and camaraderie. He was a skilled diplomat, who worked with us to focus on finding common ground and resolving challenges rather than dwelling on our differences and problems. Despite being older and much wiser, Mr. Blyden also conveyed to young people that they were important and their views mattered. He was an optimist, with an infectious sense of humour and a zest for life. Youth, for Mr. Blyden, was time of joyfulness. So, he supported our variety concerts, outings to the beach, and the parties with the same enthusiasm with which he backed our interest in international issues. These social and cultural events gave us spaces to express our talents, learn valuable organizational skills, and above all, build enduring friendships across the country.

No tribute can fully capture Mr. Blyden’s wide-ranging impact on what now seems like the halcyon days of our youth. Nonetheless, in Sierra Leone and in all the far-reaches of the world where former SLUNSA members now reside, we rise to acknowledge his labors, to salute his achievements, to honor life and legacy, and to mourn his passing. We will not forget your unflinching solidarity with those who suffer, struggle for justice and dignity, and work for peace and understanding at home and abroad. We will always remember your unassuming humility, friendship and patriotism. Journey gently and rest in peace, our dear Mr. Blyden!

We extend our sincerest condolences to his wife, Mrs. Jollimina Sylvia Blyden, his surviving children, grandchildren, and the rest of the Blyden family.

