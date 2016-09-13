FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS: JAMES KARGBO JR

The family of the late James kargbo wishes to inform the general public that the final funeral rites, celebration of life and home going of our Son, nephew, brother and father of two kids will take place on Saturday September 24th , 2016.
The bereaved family could be reached at 202 868 2627 and/or 732 322 1001. Also you may visit the bereaved family at 815 coventry lane, Somerset Park, Somerset New Jersey , 08873.You can also contact the following family representatives.Mr. Foday Mansaray – 732-208-6100
Mr. Philip Mokuwa
Mr.Namina Safie Kossay-732-266-6148
Mr. Alimany Turay -732-763-4779
732 485 6630
Furthermore, a book of condolence for the late James Kargbo has been opened at the family residence at Somerset Park( Conventry. Lane). More updates will follow in the days ahead regarding the venue for the funeral service and other arrangements
May his departed soul rest in perfect peace
Foday Mansaray
Chairman, West African Community Foundation
Natl Spokesman, African and American Alliance