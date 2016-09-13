FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS: JAMES KARGBO JR

The family of the late James kargbo wishes to inform the general public that the final funeral rites, celebration of life and home going of our Son, nephew, brother and father of two kids will take place on Saturday September 24th , 2016.

The bereaved family could be reached at 202 868 2627 and/or 732 322 1001. Also you may visit the bereaved family at 815 coventry lane, Somerset Park, Somerset New Jersey , 08873.You can also contact the following family representatives.Mr. Foday Mansaray – 732-208-6100

Mr.Namina Safie Kossay-732-266-6148

Mr. Alimany Turay -732-763-4779

Mr. Philip Mokuwa

732 485 6630

Furthermore, a book of condolence for the late James Kargbo has been opened at the family residence at Somerset Park( Conventry. Lane). More updates will follow in the days ahead regarding the venue for the funeral service and other arrangements

May his departed soul rest in perfect peace