Glenna Thompson takes oath of office as Justice of Supreme Court

Glenna Thompson was sworn in this afternoon, Tuesday 18th July 2017 as a justice of the Supreme Court of Sierra Leone.
Her appointment came following the vacancy created by the appointment of Justice Patrick Hamilton, a member of the Supreme Court, as Chairman of the Political Parties Registration Commission (PPRC).
Glenna Thompson took her judicial oath at State House in the presence of President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, the Chief Justice Abdulai Charm, the Atttoney General and Minister of Justice Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, the Secretary to the President Emmanuel Osho Coker, Justice Nicholas Browne-Marke, members of the Bar Association and family members and friends.