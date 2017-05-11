Government signs agreement to increase electricity power supply in Freetown

The Ministry of Energy has signed an agreement with Infinity-E Consortium for the construction of a 6MW solar plant to increase power supply to Freetown.

The USD12.6 million project is jointly funded by the government of Sierra Leone and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development. An agreement to implement the 6 MW solar park project, to be stationed at Newton, will add power to the 161 Bumbuna power line.

ENERGY MINISTER HENRY MACAULEY

Minister of Energy, Henry Macauley, said that Infinity- E Consortium will install and complete the project by December, 2017.

Courtesy Airtel news