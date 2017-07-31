Ivorian Head of State Alassane Ouattara makes two-day working visit to Sierra Leone

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma receives Ivorian counterpart, His Excellency, Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire who is on a two-day working visit to Sierra Leone.

The two leaders are seen here in tete-a-tete at the Bintumani Hotel in Freetown. The two leaders are also expected to discuss strengthening of bilateral relations, peace and security in not just the Mano River Union basin but also at the level of ECOWAS.

A joint press conference is expected to be held at State House tomorrow morning.

