Ivorian Head of State Alassane Ouattara makes two-day working visit to Sierra Leone

July 31, 2017

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma receives Ivorian counterpart, His Excellency, Mr. Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire who is on a two-day working visit to Sierra Leone.

The two leaders are seen here in tete-a-tete at the Bintumani Hotel in Freetown. The two leaders are also expected to discuss strengthening of bilateral relations, peace and security in not just the Mano River Union basin but also at the level of ECOWAS.

A joint press conference is expected to be held at State House tomorrow morning.

STATE HOUSE

VICE-PRESIDENT VICTOR FOH EARLIER RECEIVED THE IVORIAN PRESIDENT AT THE AIRPORT

PRESIDENT KOROMA GREETS THE IVORIAN  LEADER LATER AT BINTUMANI HOTEL

State Dinner held at the Bintumani Hotel in honour of His Excellency Alassane Ouattara, President of the Republic of Cote D’Ivoire. Seen here with host, His Excellency, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone.

