Shine for Jesus in 2017

As we herald the new year, forget about the past and 2016 and have faith in GOD and enter the New YEAR with faith, boldness, excitement , joy and confidence.

Do not import the past into 2017 . Just have faith and believe that GOD has done it for you and is able to make this the YEAR of turnaround in your life. Do not remember the demonic words that have been spoken over your life by your enemies and the witches because GOD does not look at you as men do. GOD looks at you through the redeeming blood of Jesus Christ. What man feels and says about you does not count, once you have accepted Jesus Christ as your LORD AND SAVIOR and you know that you are under the grace of the Living God , who is fair and impartial to all his creation.

HEED WHAT THE APOSTLE Paul told the church in Phillipi :

” Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended’ but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind and stretching forth unto those things which are before, I press forward towards the prize of the high calling of GOD in CHRIST JESUS. ” ( Philippians 3 : 13 and 14 ). Oh, Halleluia. Thank God for his Word.



THE APOSTLE PAUL did not consider himself to have arrived. Nobody has arrived. We are all striving. But one thing the Apostle does not do. He does not sit down crying about the past , sulking about the woes and misfortunes of the past or what people have done to them . Rather, he walks in boldness, confidence and joy and stretches forth to the things that are before him , continuing pressing on to reach the mark. There is a prize ahead of him and that is what his attention is on, not where he erred or suffered in the past or the puny opinions of puny people. He is looking forward to the prize and that is what his attention is focused upon.

So, enter the New Year with full confidence. Believe that God is able to do it for you. Talk to God :

“Let my prayer be set forth before thee as incense; and the lifting up of my hands as the evening sacrifice ” ( Psalm 141 : 2).

God wants you to talk to him and he too yearns to talk to you. He wants you to fellowship with him in prayer, supplication, meditation and dwelling on the Word.

“What would thou that I do unto thee ? ……Lord, that I may receive my sight ” ( Luke 18 : 41). You see, God wants to know what you want him to do for you. For some of you , it is sight ; for others , it is a financial breakthrough; For another, it a dream job. Whatever it is, do not despair . God wants to give you good things. Pray to him and trust.

Some of us are walking in victory because we trust in God. We pay heed to God. We know that he is the be-all and end-all ; we always pray to him and depend on him. We know that riches , peace and joy come from him and we abide in him in prayer and he has answered our faith in him .

“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.” (James 1 : 17) .And by the Grace of God, we will continue to work in victory because :



“Anyone who believes in him will never be put to shame.” ( Romans 10 : 11 ).



“But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord,

whose confidence is in him.

8 They will be like a tree planted by the water

that sends out its roots by the stream.

It does not fear when heat comes;

its leaves are always green.

It has no worries in a year of drought

and never fails to bear fruit.” ( Jeremiah 17 : 7-8 ) .



I pray that you enter 2017 with this attitude .

It is the best way to live your life on this earth : Not looking behind , but pressing forward for the prize.

May 2017 be the year that you reach the measure of the fullness of the joy that God wants you to enjoy.

MAY YOUR GOALS AND DREAMS BE FULFILLED IN 2017 , IN JESUS’ MIGHTY NAME