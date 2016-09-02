Hon. Dr. TMT remembered for building peace and social justice

By Contact Tracer

The Center for Development and Peace Education (CDPEACE) is well set to celebrate the one year memorial anniversary of the late Hon. Dr. Thomas Mark Turay (TMT/Dr. Peace) on Sunday 4th September 2016. The organization, which has committed itself to nurture cultures of peace and sustainable development, will launch the Hon. Thomas Mark Turay’s Peace and Social Justice Award and re-launch of CDPEACE.

“We will celebrate the life and legacy of an exceptional man who has given more than receiving in his life time,” members of CDPEACE states. The organization, which the late All Peoples Congress Member of Parliament cofounded with his wife, Mrs. Mary Hawa Turay will be joined by family members and friends at a Memorial Ceremony to be held on 7:30 am at the Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral, Teko Road, Makeni; to be followed by the re-launch of the organization at its Mayagba on the Makeni-Magburaka Highway at 12pm.

The launching of the Hon. Dr. Thomas Mark Turay’s Peace and Social Justice Award and re-launch of the organization is said to be due to the late man’s selfless contribution to humanity as an exemplary family man, politician, mentor, educator, community development worker, and a social justice activist.

The purpose of the launching of the award, according to report is to continue the late man’s life mission, which was to empower people through education. It can be recalled in 2014, the Late APC MP promised to award scholarships to students in his Constituency 030. After working vigorously to help end the Ebola Virus Disease, he met his sudden death on 5th September 2015, just two months before Sierra Leone was declared Ebola free and before schools reopened. He is said to be a beneficiary of many scholarships and awards throughout his education.