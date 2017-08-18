Hundreds of landslide victims buried in Freetown

By KABS KANU :

GRIEF and sorrow lay thick on Freetown, the Sierra Leone capital, yesterday as hundreds of people killed in Monday’s deadly landslide were laid to rest in mass graves at Waterloo, near the stricken coastal city.

Visiting Liberian President, Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, joined a visibly moved and sad President Ernest Koroma and hundreds of mourners to take part in the multi-faith funeral service and burial.

The government provided buses and vans for families to attend the burial.

Meanwhile, the search continues for hundreds more of the victims killed by floods and landslides that wracked the hilly settlements around the capital on Monday morning. So far, about 400 bodies had been recovered .