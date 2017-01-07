Breaking News

January 6 , 1999 Rebel Invasion of Freetown : Sierra Leoneans recall a very sad day in the nation

bad-day-1

Posted By: Publisher and Chief Executive Officer KABS KANU January 7, 2017

bad-day-1

 

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 6 1999. AN UNFORGETTABLE DAY IN THE HISTORY OF SIERRA LEONE.
By Zainab Hawa Bangura –

 

JANUARY 6, 1999 WAS CAUSED BY POOR LEADERSHIP

 

By Idrissa  Conteh —

Following the restoration of the democratically elected government of President Ahmad Tejan Kabbah in March 1999, the priority of his government would have been security!

However, this was not the case. Having reversed the 1997 coup d’etat, the extremely fragile SLPP administration comported itself as if that was the end of the war though scores of people were being massacred in the countryside.

If the SLPP administration had wisdom and foresight, it would have embanked upon the massive recruitment and training of military personnel equipped with the necessary military gears to pile pressure on the rebels and eventually force them to surrender.

After the overthrow of the AFRC led by Maj. Johnny Paul Koroma, the security of the state remained in the hands of ECOMOG troops who were thinly deployed across the country.

Some of the deployments I saw in Kambia, Port Look, Moyamba and Makeni could be best described as suicide missions. Some of these areas had less than 20 soldiers!

So, when the rebels started consolidating their positions following a fake ceasefire deal with the SLPP administration, it was so easy for them to overrun the ECOMOG troops positions in the interior as they advanced towards Freetown.

As the rebels kept advancing to Freetown, the Minister of Information, Julius Spencer, put out a stupid propaganda material on the SLBS radio dismissing rumours of an imminent attack on Freetown as a mere tyre fire at Cline Town.

Instead of making a well planned military strategy to keep the rebels at arm’s length, the SLPP chose to fight them with a battalion of lies!

The rebels invaded Waterloo twice killing scores of people and razing many houses to the ground. The SLPP didn’t know what to do to counter the rebel assaults.

A journalist, Dominick Kabbah Kargbo who likened the rebel numbers to manna from heaven was arrested and detained at the CID for merely telling the BBC that the rebels had the capacity to retake Waterloo at anytime.

I was in Wellington when I was violently woken up by heavy machine gun sounds around midnight. Tens of thousands of people infiltrated by heavily armed rebels headed towards the Western part of the city.

ECOMOG troops retreated towards the Western Area. I joined the crowd with my two junior brothers but we rushed into the old City hotel as ECOMOG troops engaged the rebels at Lightfoot Boston Street with unending exchange of fire.

The rebels came to the hotels and screened us as they wanted know whether we had soldiers or kamajors among us.

The rebels asked us to return to the East as they said they had come to liberate us.

We jumped over scores of dead bodies from Lightfoot Boston Street Wellington.

At the PWD Junction, we were stopped by a killer group. The scene was one of houses in flames, dead bodies and persons wailing in agony. The rebels asked me to sit on the floor. I obeyed at once. All those fleeing with me stopped and begged the rebels to free. They told them I was a good tailor in the community.

The rebels told me to get up and off load myself. I was dressed in a jean suite which they wanted. I took off my jean trousers and top and handed them to the rebels whose guns were all pointed at me.

Another rebel took my pair of sneakers and belt. I could not move when they asked me to go! An old man came to my back and pushed me into the crowd. We ran together.

I stayed with my colleague journalist, Abdul Kandeh Turay for 3 weeks at Thunder Hill.

As the massacres and amputations continued, Spencer told the BBC that the entire city had been liberated only for people who attempted to flee to safe areas to be killed in large numbers like flies.

Two ministers, Dr. YM Khroma and Mr. MB Sesay who had gone to help evacuate their relatives fell into rebel nets at Goderich Street and were slaughtered at the Kissy Road cemetery like cows.

To be continued…

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Copyright 2017 | cocorioko by Dot O it Web Builders