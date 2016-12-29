By KABS KANU :

JINGLE BELLS, JANGLED NERVES

Christmas has come and gone, showing that nothing lasts forever . However sweet or sour, all things ultimately come to an end. All the sweetness , joy, ecstasy and materialism of Christmas have passed .

What is left now are the jangled nerves —-how to face the heavy bills incurred through the wild Christmas binge . That is why January is the most difficult month in the calendar.Christmas leaves big holes in the pocket , and January is a very long month.

But it is all a cycle—A time of merriment and a time for tough times .That is what life is all about.

Moderation is advised during Christmas.

