By KABS KANU :
JINGLE BELLS, JANGLED NERVES
Christmas has come and gone, showing that nothing lasts forever . However sweet or sour, all things ultimately come to an end. All the sweetness , joy, ecstasy and materialism of Christmas have passed .
What is left now are the jangled nerves —-how to face the heavy bills incurred through the wild Christmas binge . That is why January is the most difficult month in the calendar.Christmas leaves big holes in the pocket , and January is a very long month.
But it is all a cycle—A time of merriment and a time for tough times .That is what life is all about.
Moderation is advised during Christmas.
However , as I was telling somebody this morning, we need Christmas. Firstly, we need to celebrate the birthday of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, whether he was born on December 25 or not. Jesus Christ deserves to be celebrated, though not the way we see it being done during Christmas. We must never forget that Christmas is about Jesus Christ and he does not endorse the materialism, mercantilism, mindless revelry and licentiousness that often go with the festive season.
Secondly, due to the stress in this world and the nastiness of the attitudes of people, we need a time of goodwill like the Christmas Season when people have a break from these problems and bask in the love, goodwill, sweet feelings, sweet attitudes of others and the ecstasy provided by delicious Christmas carols, wholesome Christmas festivities and sharing of gifts.
Christmas demonstrates the goodness that is inherent in man . Christmas shows that the being God created with dust and breathed in his nostrills is inherently good. It was the fall of man at the Garden of Eden when the nature of the Devil entered man that evil came into the world.
Let us strive to maintain the goodwill and love of Christmas throughout the year through the grace of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ who can plant these virtues in our hearts if we accept him as Lord and Saviour .
But also, if we did not heed the message of moderation , then it is time to move from jingle bells to jangled nerves. The world is a life of consequences. Whatever we sow, that we shall reap.
HAPPY NEW YEAR.