Kenema Chiefs Extol President Koroma

By State House Communication Unit

Sixteen Paramount Chiefs from the Eastern Provincial District of Kenema yesterday, Tuesday 25 July 2017, extolled President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on account of his development in not just their region but across the entire country.

Led by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Maya Kaikai accompanied by the Resident Minister East, Karamoh Kabba, Vice President Victor Bockarie Foh and Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Momoh Vandi, the sixteen Paramount Chiefs described President Koroma’s efforts to develop the Eastern Region as exceptional.

Speaking on behalf of colleague Paramount Chiefs, PC Alhaji Foday S. Kpakra Faba of Dodo Chiefdom, PC Alameen Kanneh of Koya Chiefdom and PC Sallay Satta Gendemeh (111) of Malegohun Chiefdom all in the Kenema district described their visit as one of appreciation for what President Koroma has done for the district over the years by giving ministerial appointments to their brothers, including the late Joseph Bandabla Dauda, Momoh Vandi, Maya Kaikai and Karamoh Kabba. Notwithstanding, the three Chiefs spoke of the ongoing construction of the Hanga – Blama and Dama Roads and the transformation of the Eastern Polytechnic to a University.

Meanwhile, the chiefs unanimously presented Mr Momoh Vandi to serve as their focal point in coordinating their activities in the region. “We want him to serve as replacement to late J. B. Dauba in the district,” they pleaded.

Welcoming the chiefs, President Koroma referred to the efforts and role played by his government to transform the country in general and Kenema district in particular as a commitment fulfilled within limited time and resources. Nation building, he said, is not an easy task. It took developed nations considerable time to attain the height they are today but with determination and hard work, it won’t take us long to become a middle income country, he stressed.

Through recent agreement reached between the Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL) and the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Head of State assured of solving electricity problems in Kenema and Bo districts as well as the country as a whole. He also approved the consensus recommendation of Mr Momoh Vandi to step in the shoes of J. B. Dauda on behalf of the people of Kenema.

Thanking the President, Mr Vandi promised not only to live up to expectations but create unimaginable difference in the political landscape in the district this time around.