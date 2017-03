By Clarence Cole from Freetown :

IBRAHIM BUNDU

The Majority Leader of the HOUSE Hon Ibrahim Bundu has officially declared his intention to run for the Flag Bearer ship of the APC PARTY.

Mr . Bundu made this announcement this morning at his home town of Gbinti .

The Special Adviser to His Excellency President Ernest Koroma, Dr. Sam Sesay, has also resigned to contest for the position of flagbearer of the APC.