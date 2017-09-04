Maria Brewer, US Ambassador Designate Condole with Sierra Leoneans

Maria E. Brewer, United States Ambassador Designate to the Republic of Sierra Leone has signed the book of condolence at the Embassy of Sierra Leone on 1701 19th Street Washington DC, North West on Tuesday August 29th, 2017.



The Ambassador Designate who worked in Sierra Leone as Political officer/Economic/Consular/Public Affairs Officer in 1998, expressed “regret and deepest sadness to the Government and People of Sierra Leone over the calamity



She prayed that “all those who have died would rest in perfect Peace, and for the loved ones to be blessed with peace and accept the sad loss.”

The occasion was used by Ambassador Bockari Kortu Stevens to re-introduce some Sierra Leonean cuisine to the Ambassador designate.

Witnessed by a number of community leaders, the envoy said she was honored and dignified to be at the Embassy adding that she was looking forward to continuing with the good work of her predecessor Amr. John Hoover.



In her remarks, Etta B. Turay, Foreign Affairs officer, US Department of States described the Ambassador designate as a good and experienced Diplomat who always look after the Country she serves.



Responding, Amr. Bockari Kortu Stevens thanked Ambassador Designate Maria E. Brewer for “grieving with us” and finding time out of her busy schedule to honor his invite.



He recalled similar lunch treat, prior to Amr. Hoover’s departure and praised Ambassador Hoover for helping Sierra Leone throughout his diplomatic tenure. “You are going at a time when Sierra Leone has just experienced a mudslide which has seen an unprecedented death toll, internal displaced persons and destruction of properties. “Please seek our interest” Amr Stevens urged.



The occasion was witnessed by a number of dignitaries including Jenny Niedinger Policy Officer Millennium Challenge Corporation, Kristen L Alderman Program Officer Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration, Dr. Lans Kumalah Director of operations Mitchell Group, INC and members of staff of the Embassy.



On Monday August 28th, 2017, Ambassador Dr. Arikana Chihombori Quao from the African Union signed a book of condolence at the Embassy and expressed to Amr. Bockari Kortu Stevens that her heart bleeds with the people of Sierra Leone. “On behalf of the African Union Mission in the United States of America, we extend our deepest condolences and we want you to know that we are with you all the way “.she said.



Many prominent Sierra Leoneans in the United States of America and some African Americans have been signing the book of condolence and praying for the mud-slide victims in the past few weeks.