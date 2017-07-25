MEDIA ALERT : Presidential Spokesman to take part in symposium at FBC

As Sierra Leone marches on to March 7, 2018 general elections. The Presidential Spokesman, Mr. Abdulai Bayraytay will be speaking, in the capacity as guest speaker, on the “Media and the Electioneering process” at a symposium organized by the Mass Communications Students’ Association at Fourah Bay College on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 1pm at the Mary Kingsley Auditorium at FBC.

Be part of the discussion as the Presidential Spokesman, a Lecturer of Political science, a Journalist and a Social Worker, will bring in diverse and integrated academic and traditional perspectives on the role of the media generally in a democracy and electioneering processes with Sierra Leone as a case study.