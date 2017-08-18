MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCE TO VICTIMS OF THE LANDSLIDE DISASTER BY POLITICAL AFFAIRS MINISTER

The Minister and staff of the Ministry of Political and Public Affairs wish to send their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the hundreds of victims of the landslide and flooding disaster that killed hundreds of our compatriots yesterday Monday 14th August 2017 in the affected areas of Freetown.

The Ministry’s sympathy also goes to our many other compatriots who lost properties and livelihoods or were injured by the disastrous events and the Ministry wishes them speedy recovery of their various ailments.

The Ministry also appreciates the efforts of all MDAs, including the RSLAF, Police, Fire Force, Red Cross, private entrepreneurs and community youths, involved in the continued search and recovery efforts undertaken by government to recover victims of the tragedy. By your efforts you have demonstrated genuine patriotism and love for our beloved country Sierra Leone.

As a Ministry in charge of the concerns of the Sierra Leonean public, we shall work with relevant line Ministries and departments together with civil society organizations and our development partners to mitigate the effects of this national tragedy, and we join government to call on residents in disaster prone areas to consider relocating to safer locations so as to avoid similar tragedy from happening.

Let us continue to trust in the leadership of H.E. the President, Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma as he proffers appropriate advices as to how to deal with this tragedy.

May the souls of our dearly departed compatriots rest in perfect peace amen! Inshallah!

*Nanette Thomas*

Minister of Political and Public Affairs